Uttarakhand’s first public health garden with over 270 medicinal plants opens

Uttarakhand’s first public health garden with the largest collection of medicinal plants across the Himalayan state was opened on Friday. The garden was inaugurated by Anoop Malik, head of forest force (HoFF), Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

The health garden has ten sections, dedicated to plants under themes including Immunity boosting plants, anti-pollution plants, mosquito repelling plants, among others.

Spread over nine acres and funded by Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA), the park has around 270 medicinal plants consisting of various herbs, shrubs, trees, aquatic plants and medicinal orchids.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forests (CCF), (research wing) said the garden has the largest collection of medicinal plants in the state.

“This garden was developed in a period of two years under funding from JICA”, he said.

“’Indiscriminate trade of plant resources, uncontrolled collection methods, habitat change, overexploitation and climate change have led to the decline in numbers of these medicinal plants and hence this garden was established for conservation, creating awareness and linking these plants it with the livelihood of locals,” he said.

Chaturvedi said there are 10 different sections in the garden.

“Manav Vatika has 29 medicinal plants which are associated with the treatment of different organs and includes Nirgundi for muscle disorder, Brahmi for the brain, Isabgol for the digestive system and Bhringraj for hair. Arogya Vatika has various medicinal plants which are used in the treatment of different diseases and it includes Tilpushpi and Arjun used in cardiac diseases and Guggul which is used for treating acne and hardening of the arteries. Dashmool Vatika has five tree species (Padal, Shyonaka, Bael, Agnimantha and Gamhar) and five shrub species (Kantkari, Brahati, Gokhru, Salparni and Pristhparni) whose roots are used in this famous Ayurvedic formulation”.

He said the mosquito repellent section has plants which have been found to be most effective in repelling mosquitoes, and it includes Genda, Lemon Grass, Citronella Grass, Lemon-scented gum, Tulsi and Lavender.

“Antiviral section consists of plants which possess several compounds with antiviral activity, and it includes plants like Babool, Anar, Ginger, Gurmar and Tulsi. The section on Medicinal Orchids has plants like Vanda tessellata (which is very rich in alkaloids and is used in the treatment of diseases of the nervous system) and Foxtail orchid. Section of Medicinal Aquatic plants includes Prickly water lily (Makhana) and Singada, which are used in the treatment of a number of diseases”, he said

Chaturvedi said along with the garden, a small processing unit for preparing extracts from useful plant parts and a community training centre have also been inaugurated.