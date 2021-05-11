Delhi court to hear today Navneet Kalra's bail plea in oxygen concentrator case

A Delhi court will be hearing businessman Navneet Kalra's anticipatory bail plea on Tuesday, in connection with the police seizing oxygen concentrators from his restaurants, including at the renowned 'Khan Chacha' restaurant in the national capital's upscale Khan Market area. Kalra, accused of black marketing of oxygen concentrators amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Delhi, was on Monday denied interim relief by the Saket court, following which the matter was posted for Tuesday.

The Delhi Police said a day ago that they have got a lookout circular (LoC) issued against Navneet Kalra, owner of Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony, from where 137 oxygen concentrators were seized following raids last week. Another 387 concentrators were recovered from the registered office of Matrix Cellular company in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. All the 524 recovered concentrators were connected to Kalra and the employees of the private company, the police said.

Navneet Kalra is allegedly on the the run, while the manager and three staffers from his two restaurants have been arrested so far. Further raids are on, the police said, adding that the Crime Branch has launched a manhunt for the entrepreneur. Although Kalra had moved court earlier seeking an interim relief, the Delhi court on Monday refused to grant any stay on coercive action. The hearing will be held today.

Meanwhile, another 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered last Thursday from another restaurant owned by Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi. The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company. Kalra has been absconding since the raids and his mobile phone has been switched off, according to police.



