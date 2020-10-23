Delhi govt launches web portal for e-vehicle subsidy

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 23:55 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Friday launched a web portal to help people avail of subsidies on the purchase of electric vehicles (EV) and facilitate the easy disbursement of incentives under the government’s EV policy that was notified on August 7 with an aim to help reduce air pollution in the Capital.

“The ev.delhi.gov.in is a user-friendly interface for the seamless disbursement of incentives to vehicle buyers. The portal will ensure a hassle-free procedure. Buyers will receive subsidy within three days,” transport minister Kailash Gahlot said after launching the portal at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

Encouraging electric vehicles is part of the government’s seven-point action plan to combat air pollution announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 6.

Other measures under the plan include a war room for real-time monitoring of air quality, a mobile application to register complaints, tree transplantation policy and dust-control strategies.

Delhi experiences a major air pollution problem every year, especially during winter. Vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors of toxic particles in the air. The Capital has 10.1 million registered vehicles – higher than any other city in the country.

In the last four years, Delhi witnessed several initiatives such as the odd-even road rationing scheme to combat vehicular pollution. The government has also launched a campaign to encourage people to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting for the traffic signals to turn green.

According to government records, Delhi has around 85,000 registered electric vehicles – of which around 1,000 are four-wheelers, 4,000 are two-wheelers and the rest are e-rickshaws.

Gahlot said on Friday: “It would help electric vehicle buyers from the point of purchase till subsidy and incentive amounts are credited to their bank accounts. The entire process is online. The registered users will keep getting updates under various stages – when documents are processed by dealers, verification by local MLAs and when the subsidy amount is sent to the bank concerned. Only three documents are needed – purchase invoice, Aadhaar and a copy of a cancelled cheque,” Gahlot said.

Under the government’s EV policy, electronic vehicle owners are entitled to subsidies up to Rs 150,000 depending on the nature of vehicles. They have to pay the entire amount to dealers while purchasing the vehicle and then claim government subsidy. Under the policy, vehicle owners are also entitled to a range of incentives for scrapping fuel-based vehicles and investing on electric vehicles.

While the EV policy was notified on August 7, other provisions such as road tax exemption and registration fee waiver were separately notified on October 10 ad 15, respectively.

All electric vehicles purchased on or after August 7 would be eligible for subsidies. But only those registered after October 10 and 15 would be eligible for the two other relaxations. Road tax and registration can cost up to Rs 5,000, a senior official with the transport department said.

Gahlot said more than 100 electronic vehicle models have been approved by the Delhi government for subsidies and incentives – of which, 12 are four-wheeler models and there are 14 two-wheeler models.

Most of the rest are e-rickshaw models. As many as 36 manufacturers and 98 EV dealers have shown interest in the policy too, he said.