Delhi govt seeks suggestions from citizens to bring down pollution from stubble burning

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:07 IST

The Delhi government has sought suggestions from citizens on how to tackle air pollution when farmers in neighbouring states set fire to crop residues and toxic fumes start entering the city, turning it into a ‘gas chamber’.

“We have got a major challenge ahead of us. Every year, smoke triggered by stubble burning enters Delhi and turn the city into a gas chamber. I have met the union minister and the chief minister of Haryana in this regard and they assured to take steps. The Graded Response Action Plan would be implemented. But I want to know from the people of Delhi about their opinion. But what other steps can be taken up so that people can be saved from the ill-effects of pollution?” said Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi.

The government has launched an e-mail (cm4cleanair@gmail.com) where residents can send in their suggestions till September 12.

The CM said data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Central Pollution Control Board says pollution levels had dropped in the past three years. The number of days when air quality remained within ‘safe limits’ has also increased.

The average annual concentration of PM2.5 -- ultrafine particles about 30 times finer than a human hair – from 2012 to 2014 was 154ug/m3. This level dropped to 115ug/m3 during 2016-2018, resulting in a 25% decline in PM2.5 levels.

Similarly, during 2011-2014, Delhi used to encounter at least 40 days when air quality was severe almost every year. This has now dropped to around 15 days a year.

“One of the primary reasons is round-the-clock power supply in Delhi, which has led to a decline in use of diesel generators. There are around five lakh diesel generators in Delhi alone, which release huge amounts of toxic fumes,” he said.

This apart, several other measures such as opening of the eastern and western peripheral expressways, shutting down of thermal power plants, crackdown on construction sites to control dust and increasing the city’s green cover had started showing results.

“In the coming days, 4,000 buses would be added to the fleet. This would help to bring down the number of two-wheelers, which would help to bring down vehicular pollution,” Kejriwal said.

