Delhi: Minor glitches reported during second vaccination dry run at 66 sites

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:46 IST

New Delhi: Glitch in uploading the data, ensuring staggered entry of beneficiaries and delay in taking a person who has an adverse event to the hospital from one of the vaccination sites were some of the issues identified during the second dry run on Wednesday conducted at around 66 sites in the city in preparation for a vaccine roll-out within weeks.

All the centres completed the process of registration, beneficiary verification on CoWIN app, health check, information about the vaccine being administered, the process of vaccination and the observation after receiving the shot within 2 hours. Twenty five people – all healthcare workers – were identified for the dry run at each site.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation started the dry run at Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals while the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted the exercise at six facilities, including a model centre developed at Sriniwaspuri. The other centres where dry run was conducted include poly clinics and maternity and child welfare centres at Fatehpur Beri, Munirka, Bijwasan and Hari Nagar.

Fixing glitches on the CoWIN platform, ensuring network connectivity and team coordination were identified as some of the issues at some of the municipal facilities. “This, however, is a dummy site that was used for registration today and it is likely to not happen with the actual app,” said a senior official from South West district.

This comes just two days after a dry run was conducted at three sites – a dispensary, a government hospital, and a private hospital – in Delhi. The learning from the first round of dry runs include – extending the seating area for 30 to 50 people and considering a token system or giving a particular time slot to ensure social distancing.

“The teams of four vaccine officers will be formed in such a manner that there is one woman at each site,” said a district health officer.

The government is also looking at arranging ambulances, wheelchairs, and stretchers at all the sites for anyone who might suffer an adverse event. The districts are also looking at mapping the best way to reach the hospital on time.

An official at the south zone of the SDMC said a delay in transporting the patient in case of an emergency was witnessed at the Fatehpur Beri centre. “The vaccination centre is located on the first floor and in case of any emergency, if we have to transport the patient to any hospital through ambulance then it may take a little time to bring the patient from the first floor to the ambulance,” the official said.

“Another thing that we learned from the dry runs was that we need to keep an additional list of the beneficiaries at the observation area to record the time at which the injection is given and ensure that the 30 minute observation is followed,” said the district health officer.

The swine flu ward at Hindu Rao Hospital has been converted into Covid-19 vaccination centre. A seating arrangement of 35 people have been made in the waiting hall at the centre. The authorities have also made arrangements of normal as well as ventilator equipped beds in the observation hall and vaccination chamber at Hindu Rao Hospital. “These beds may be used in case of any emergency or if any side effect is observed. A critical care team will also remain present at vaccination centres so that any emergency situation can be tackled immediately,” an official at Hindu Rao Hospital said, requesting anonymity.

Jai Prakash, mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said the vaccination process will be conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centre. “We have made all preparations to begin vaccination. No major issues were witnessed in the dry run today. At Hindu Rao Hospital, we have made five counters and can vaccinate 500 people in a day in two shifts. Similar arrangements have been made at the Kasturba Hospital,” Prakash said.

An official at Sriniwaspuri vaccine centre said the dry run was conducted to check the process, team coordination and functioning of the Cowin application. “The exercise was conducted smoothly and no major issue was witnessed. Minor issues such as slow uploading of data on CoWIN app were found. We have a capacity of vaccinating 100 people per day,” the official said.

Narendra Chawla, leader of the House in SDMC said Covid-19 vaccine dry run was conducted at five maternity and child welfare centres and polyclinics run by the civic body. “The centres have the capacity to vaccinate 100 people in a day. At each centre, SDMC health department has dedicated a waiting hall, registration room, vaccination room and observation hall,” Chawla said.