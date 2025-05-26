Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
104 active Covid cases in Delhi: Govt data

ByRidhima Gupta
May 26, 2025 03:13 PM IST

On Friday, the Delhi government issued a Covid-19 advisory asking hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines

Delhi has reported a total of 104 active Covid-19 cases, data from the ministry of health and family welfare stated. The national Capital has reported 99 new Covid-19 cases in the past week taking the total to 104.

The total number of active cases across the country stands at 1,009, the Covid-19 dashboard on the health ministry website said.

On Friday, the Delhi government issued a Covid-19 advisory asking hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

The advisory comes amid rise in cases in countries like China, Thailand and Singapore in recent weeks.

All health institutions have been asked to send all positive Covid-19 samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition,” the advisory stated.

