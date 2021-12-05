Home / Cities / Delhi News / 13 flyers under scanner amid new variant concerns
delhi news

13 flyers under scanner amid new variant concerns

India’s genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG has asked all its labs to fast-track sequencing of samples from travellers, connecting airports to labs with smaller sequencers so that they do not need to wait for many samples before a cycle.
Nine of the 13 have tested positive on either an RT-PCR or rapid antigen test. The results of four others are awaited.(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
Nine of the 13 have tested positive on either an RT-PCR or rapid antigen test. The results of four others are awaited.(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Thirteen international passengers who arrived in the city from “high risk” countries are under observation at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital as their samples await genome sequencing results to ascertain if they have been infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Nine of the 13 have tested positive on either an RT-PCR or rapid antigen test. The results of four others are awaited. However, to confirm whether they have been infected with the new variant, their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing.

“It will take another couple of days to get the results,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity. India’s genomic sequencing consortium INSACOG has asked all its labs to fast-track sequencing of samples from travellers, connecting airports to labs with smaller sequencers so that they do not need to wait for many samples before a cycle. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi omicron
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out