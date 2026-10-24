150+ protesters held on Friday as Delhi Police halts march towards ECI office

New Delhi: A group of around 250 protesters, under a platform “People Against SIR”, on Friday afternoon convened near the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in central Delhi and tried to march till the office of the Election Commission of India, but were stopped by the police. Between 150 and 200 people were detained and were released in an hour, officers aware of the matter said. The detained protesters were released after an hour, police said. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Heavy barricading was put up around the Delhi Police headquarters, ECI office, Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Gol Dak Khana, and security forces descended on the roads as protesters started raising slogans at around 1.30pm. Among those present were CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI’s Annie Raja, activist Yogendra Yadav and student-activists from the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF).

A senior police officer said, “We had repeatedly conveyed to protesters that the area is not for protest and especially, the PHQ side, because it will create law and order situation. They still came and blocked roads. There is VIP movement, there are school buses and ambulances which faced issues. We tried to remove them from outside gurudwara but they again gathered near Gol Dak Khana. We had to detain those who were coming on the streets and blocking routes. Those who were marching on footpath dispersed on their own.”

The protest that started around 1.30pm fizzled out in two hours, as police started detaining people by 2.45pm,.

People associated with the platform said they invited Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke, AISA president Neha Bora, actor Prakash Raj and Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait to join.

SP Singh, 65, one of the protesters, said, “From Sansad Marg, I managed to reach the Delhi Police HQ, which is next to gurudwara, but policemen tried to detain me. They can’t stop all of us. I am a proud citizen of this country and I will protest with the youth. I want justice for all the children who have suffered because of police brutality as well.”

As the police started blocking key routes, the group marched till the GPO roundabout and moved to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg, as police and paramilitary forces started keeping protesters in check, shuffling people onto roads and asking them to vacate the spot.

Anjali, Delhi University Student Union secretary, of AISA, who took part in the march, said, “We are also protesting against the Delhi Police for illegal detentions of women and trans persons during anti-CEC protests. Police have used SEM (Special Executive Magistrate) courts to extend custody and make people sign peace bonds. They asked Neha Bora also to sign this. We are contesting these in the High Court. Today also, police are pushing people and trying to remove us.

Shivam Singh, another protester, said the police removed them forcefully from Gol Dak Khana and they managed to reach Sacred Heart Cathedral, where police started detaining people.

The Delhi Police brought in three to four buses and first detained men who were seen talking to media or raising slogans. A group of women students associated with the KYS and AISA were then picked up, dragged and detained in buses.

A law student, who refused to be identified, said, “I was only standing in a corner but a group of police officials detained me. They dragged me into a bus filled with male protesters. Two women personnel then thrashed me. I had only asked them about their nameplate. They snatched my phone, purse and hit me. I collapsed. What is wrong with Delhi Police? Why can’t we protest?”

The student was released and said she suffered multiple injuries to her hands and back. A group of women who were detained tried to get out of the bus but were forced back in.