16-yr-old held for boy’s sexual assault

A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy in central Delhi’s Kamla Market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. The boy was hospitalized for a day and was discharged later on Tuesday after being kept under observation. A senior police officer said that the matter was reported at 1am on Tuesday at Kamla Market police station. (Archives)

A senior police officer said that the matter was reported at 1am on Tuesday at Kamla Market police station. The parents of the victim allegedly told police that he was sexually assaulted by a neighbourhood child who was also the victim’s friend.

“The parents said that both used to play together. The victim told his parents that the accused called him to play at his house in the evening when his parents were away. At the residence, he assaulted the boy,” the officer said.

Bleeding from his private parts, the victim returned home crying and informed his parents after which they took him to the hospital and informed the police about the incident.

Police said that they have registered a case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and apprehended the 16-year-old.

According to police, both the victim and the accused are school dropouts. The accused’s father is a mason and the accused had come to Delhi from his native village Uttar Pradesh two months ago. The victim’s father is an auto-driver.