 17 years after murder, man held from Uttarakhand | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

17 years after murder, man held from Uttarakhand

ByDebashish Karmakar
Apr 29, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The accused allegedly assaulted his colleagues Nagendra Kumar and Rakshak Pal with a heavy iron rod on the premises of a private school

Seventeen years after a murder over an altercation at a private school in Sector 31, the prime suspect in the case was arrested from Bageshwar of Uttarakhand on Saturday. He was living on a different identity there, police said.

Police said Mehta was working as a bus conductor in the school and fought with the duo over a petty issue (Representational image)
Police said Mehta was working as a bus conductor in the school and fought with the duo over a petty issue (Representational image)

The accused, Kamal Singh Mehta, 48, allegedly assaulted his colleagues Nagendra Kumar and Rakshak Pal with a heavy iron rod on the premises of a private school in Sector 31 on September 13, 2007. Kumar had succumbed to the injuries.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Police said Mehta was working as a bus conductor in the school and fought with the duo over a petty issue. Police said the duo was asleep when Mehta had hit them on their heads.

Investigators said that the officials were going through the files of proclaimed offenders as the Model Code of Conduct is in force, when they found that Mehta was on the run for phe last 16 years and seven months, carrying a reward of 5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police said he fled the city after the incident, hid in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and returned to his native place, where he worked as a driver and stayed separately from his family.

“Crime branch sleuths camped at his village for a week and tried to seek information from Mehta’s family but they were hostile. They managed to get his contact number from a villager. They contacted him to reach the local police station for 10 minutes saying someone was injured from his car,” he said.

The officer said that Mehta was arrested when he reached the police station.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said the Sector 40 crime branch unit headed by inspector Naveen Kumar brought him back and after questioning, he was lodged in judicial custody on Sunday.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 17 years after murder, man held from Uttarakhand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On