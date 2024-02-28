17-year-old girl raped by Instagram 'friend', found bleeding in south-west Delhi

A 17-year-old boy raped in Janakpuri a 17-year-old girl he connected with on Instagram and then put her in an e-rickshaw that left her outside the Dabri Mor Metro station in south Delhi, said police officers aware of the matter, adding that she was found bleeding and semi-conscious by a passerby. A police officer associated with the case said the two first connected on Instagram in October last year and met each other a few times. On Tuesday, the officer said, the boy took her to a friend’s house at Pankha Road near Janakpuri. (Representational image)

The victim’s family said that the girl was operated upon at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Wednesday morning and is currently out of danger.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said, “A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday.” However, police said the boy has claimed he did not rape the girl and that the two had consensual sex.

A police officer associated with the case said the two first connected on Instagram in October last year and met each other a few times. On Tuesday, the officer said, the boy took her to a friend’s house at Pankha Road near Janakpuri.

“The girl reached around 3.30pm, and the boy took her to the friend’s house, where the two shared a meal. He then raped her,” the officer said. “The accused then put her up on an e-rickshaw which dropped her off at the Dabri Mor Metro station.”

At around 5.30pm, police said, a woman came across the bleeding, semi-conscious girl on the road near the Metro station, and used her phone to inform the girl’s family. “The woman told us that the girl was lying on the road, near a public toilet,” the girl’s father said.

The father said that the girl had been bleeding profusely. “Doctors told us that her uterus has been impacted. She had to be given blood,” he said.

A second police officer said that the father informed police about the incident after reaching the hospital. “He informed us that she had been raped. When police reached the hospital, they met the girl, who filed a written complaint on Wednesday morning,” the second officer said.

Subsequently, the boy — a Class 12 student of a government school — was apprehended from his residence in southwest Delhi.

The boy has been sent to an observation home, confirmed police.

The police said they will also question the suspect’s friend, to whose house he took her, to ascertain his role in the matter.