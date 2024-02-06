Woman raped, burned with hot dal in south Delhi

A 30-year-old woman, who came from Darjeeling to the Capital in January with her two-year-old daughter in search of a job, was repeatedly raped on pretext of marriage by a man she befriended online at his flat in Neb Sarai in south Delhi, police officers aware of the case said on Tuesday. The woman, they said, suffered burn injuries to her face and neck, and suffered other injuries to her limbs and back, and is currently recuperating at Safdarjung hospital. (Representational image)

Police said when the woman finally confronted him on February 1, the man, 28, assaulted her with kitchen utensils and burned her with hot dal even as her daughter was watching.

Officers said that they have arrested the suspect, who they only identified as Paras Shahi, originally from Uttarakhand.

“We took prompt action and arrested the accused. The two knew each other for 5-6 months. We are investigating the matter,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

Giving details of the case, police said the woman had separated from her husband a few years back and was looking for a job. Around six months ago, they said, she befriended Paras — a chef at a Delhi-based restaurant — on a social media platform, and he allegedly offered to help her “settle” in the Capital.

Thereafter, police said, the woman came to Delhi with her daughter around January 15 and started living at his Neb Sarai flat.

“The accused promised the woman he would get her a job as a caretaker or cook, but started raping her on pretext of marriage. Last Thursday (February 1), he again raped her. When she confronted him about marriage, he refused and assaulted her with kitchen utensils,” a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said.

“As the woman started screaming for help, the accused picked up a metal pot with daal in it and poured it on her. The accused again hit her and locked her in the room” the officer added.

Another officer, speaking on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media, said that the woman was locked in the room for five-six hours with her child. “She managed to find the landlord’s number and called him for help. The landlord then arrived at the flat and helped her out,” said the second officer.

Based on her complaint, a first information report was filed against Paras under sections of rape and assault at the Neb Sarai police station on Thursday. Subsequently, officers said, police teams were formed and the accused was eventually caught at Satbari in southeast Delhi on Saturday.

The first officer quoted above said Paras had switched off his phone and was trying to evade the landlord and police.