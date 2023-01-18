18 crore for central verges on Delhi roads

In an attempt to make some accident-prone stretches in the Capital safer, the Public Works Department (PWD) will redevelop medians, central verges and install crash barriers at three key arterial stretches on Rohtak Road, MP Road and Kotla Road.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the PWD portfolio, approved the projects worth ₹18.19 crore on Wednesdayfor the construction of a new central verge design at three road stretches – Rohtak Road (national highway 10), MP Road No. 142 in Mayur Vihar Phase III and Kotla Road.

Sisodia said on Wednesday, “Safety of commuters on Delhi roads is the government’s priority. The department is regularly exploring new strategies to improve safety and aesthetics of all Delhi roads and is creating a new central verge design that is aligned with global best practices.”

He added that officials have been directed to ensure that the design of the central verge adheres to all necessary standards and should include well-maintained shrubbery.

A PWD official said the central verges on these three roads will serve an aesthetic function in addition to providing better road safety. “They will prohibit the entry of vehicles in specific dangerous areas. They are one of the most effective ways of controlling dense and high-speed traffic on roads. These central verges will be constructed from Zakhira roundabout to the Tikri border on Rohtak Road, MP Road No. 142, Mayur Vihar Phase III and from the police station to Khichripur bus stand on Kotla Road,” the official added.

“All these structures will have reflectors at regular intervals. Their design will be in compliance with the latest Indian Road Congress guidelines. At junctions and u-turns, there will be a drop in median height to ensure propert visibility,” the official said.

Work on the Rohtak Road stretch is likely to cost ₹14.85 crore, on MP Road it will cost ₹1.52 crore and ₹1.81 crore will be spent on improving road infrastructure on Kotla Road.