18-month-old child killed by speeding car being driven by 15-year-old in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 23, 2025 06:38 AM IST

The 18-month-old child was playing outside his house when the speeding car hit and killed him, said police.

An 18-month-old child died allegedly after a speeding car being driven by a 15-year-old-boy hit him at Mukhmelpur village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Saturday morning, police said.

The child was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital by his uncle but was declared brought dead. (Representational photo)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The child was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital by his uncle but was declared brought dead. (Representational photo)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teenager attempted to flee the spot but was caught by locals and handed over to the police. Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Nidhin Valsan said they have taken legal action against him and the owner of the vehicle.

Giving details of the incident, officers said the Alipur police station received information about a road accident involving a toddler at around 8.20 am. It occurred when the minor boy was driving the Tata Zest car that belonged to his 23-year-old brother, a resident of Ibrahimpur village in the area. The minor lost control of the allegedly speeding vehicle, which first rammed into a parked car and then hit the child who was playing near another car outside his house, the police said.

The child was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital by his uncle Pradeep Kumar. “The investigating officer reached the hospital and learnt that the injured child was declared brought dead by doctors. The cause of death was a head injury caused due to a road accident. The body of the child was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered, and legal action was taken,” added the DCP.

