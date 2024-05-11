 Two held for duping man after promising Rajya Sabha seat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Two held for duping man after promising Rajya Sabha seat

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 12, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The victim was identified as Narendra Singh, who identified himself as a social worker and businessman.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men for allegedly duping a 63-year-old man of 2 crore by falsely promising him a Rajya Sabha seat.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men for allegedly duping a 63-year-old man of ₹2 crore by falsely promising him a Rajya Sabha seat. (Representational Image)
The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested two men for allegedly duping a 63-year-old man of 2 crore by falsely promising him a Rajya Sabha seat. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Rohit Meena said that the accused were identified as Naveen Kumar Singh, 43, a resident of Noida and who has three criminal cases of cheating registered against him, and Nanak Dass, 48, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

The victim was identified as Narendra Singh, who identified himself as a social worker and businessman.

The matter came to light on April 25 when the Delhi Police received a call from Singh who said that he “caught” a man who allegedly cheated him. Police teams rushed to the spot after which the man, Naveen Kumar Singh, was questioned and arrested the next day. Singh then gave his statement to police and a case of cheating was lodged, investigators said.

According to police, Singh met Dass at a residence in Vithal Bhai Patel House, a government colony at Rafi Marg that is home to several politicians. Dass is a chief priest of a “Kabir Panth” temple, police said. Dass was arrested on April 28.

In August last year, Dass introduced Singh to a man, Naveen Kumar and told him that Kumar is the protocol officer to the President of India.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said, “Over the next few months, the suspects held meetings with Singh at different houses in Vithal Bhai Patel House and cheated him.”

