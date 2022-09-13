2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
Delhi’s south-east district police arrested the two suspects after tracking the victim’s mobile phone they had stolen to access his PayTM wallet
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar to give his house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj.
The two men, arrested within hours of the crime, told investigators that they saw last week that the shopkeeper had a balance of ₹40,000 in his online wallet PayTM while he was making a payment using the mobile application and decided to rob him.
Esha Pandey, deputy commissioner of police (south-east district) said Islam Ahmad’s murder was reported a little after Monday midnight.
“Our police team reached the shop in Jamia Nagar where Islam Ahmad was found dead with stab injuries on his neck. He was rushed to the Trauma Centre where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. We registered a case of murder and began the probe,” Pandey said.
Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes.
Police said Islam Ahmad’s son told investigators that he suspected the two painters could be involved in his father’s murder. Since the man’s mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
“The technical surveillance of the victim’s phone showed its location in Paharganj. Based on this, our team searched over 180 hotels and guest houses in Paharganj. Finally, we found them along with the victim’s phone near a guest house in the area. They were taken into custody,” a police officer who investigated the case said.
During interrogation, the two accused, Mehraj Alam(32) and Taufiq Kalam(21), both residents of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, told investigators that they were hired by Ahmad for the paint job. “While painting Ahmad’s shop, they saw that he had ₹40,000 balance in his PayTM account. They then planned the robbery and came to his shop on Monday night. They stabbed him multiple times and stole the phone,” the officer said.
Police said they are trying to ascertain if the two men were involved in any other crime earlier.
Noida authority to form panel to look into dog related issues
The Noida authority is planning to form a committee comprising officials, residents and experts to look into issues related to dogs — both pets and strays — in residential areas and apartment complexes, officials informed. Though pet registration has begun in Noida, people still have not registered their pets, Indu Prakash, officer on special duty, Noida authority added. Prakash further informed that the committee would be formed following approval from the authority's chief executive officer.
Commute chaos: Metro Yellow Line disruption spills on to streets
Gurugram: Thousands of metro users were left stranded for over four hours in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) yellow line developed a technical issue. Metros did not ply on the route between Sultanpur in Delhi and Guru Dronacharya metro station from 5.45 am (the time the first metro leaves HUDA City Centre) till 10.07 am, said DMRC officials.
Roads in Kolkata waterlogged after heavy rainfall | Watch
Several parts of Kolkata witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday following heavy rainfall, causing disruption of traffic movement. The capital of West Bengal and southern parts of the state witnessed a downpour on Monday triggered by depression over eastern estates. Also Read Bengal BJP leaders detained ahead of protest march, heavy barricading in Kolkata A video shared by news agency ANI shows visuals from Golf Green and Lake Gardens area of Kolkata in waterlogged condition.
Noida residents to get e-cycles on rent soon
Starting the city's first public bike sharing system within the next three months, the Noida Authority will soon get about 620 electric bicycles at 62 docking stations across Noida. Two companies have been selected for this project who will manage different docking stations. Cyclist can get cycle from one stand through the app and they have to deposit it at any docking station. Officials added that nominal rentals will also be fixed soon.
Woman arrested for abusing, slapping guard in Noida high-rise
Almost 20 days after a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard of a Noida high-rise society for opening the gate late, another such incident has come to light from another society, a video of which is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, a woman from Noida's Cleo County society in Sector 121 can be seen slapping The security guard, Sachin Kumar multiple times.
