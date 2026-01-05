2 of 6 waterbodies in Mundka contain sewage: Report

New Delhi: Two out of six water bodies in northwest Delhi’s Mundka are found to have sewage, as per an action taken report by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to National Green Tribunal (NGT), pointing at compliance measures on encroachments and rejuvenation in these water bodies. “No sewage was found reaching four water bodies,” the report mentioned. (Representative photo)

Shishuwala talab – one of the two contaminated water bodies – in the area has been the centre of the case against the Government of NCT of Delhi.

“....the area surrounding Shishuwala talab contains sewage and work for trapping this sewage in the outfall structure will be commissioned by September 2026. The sewage will terminate into Nilothi Sewage Treatment Plant,” the report said.

The second polluted water body comes under the DSIIDC Industrial Area. “That pond/talab...is receiving approximately 1 MLD (million litres per day) sewage. It gets waterlogged due to the accumulation of stagnant stormwater and wastewater flowing through existing open drains, as the site is low-lying,” the report quoted.

Further, the report mentioned that six unauthorised colonies are present around the land concerned and most residents here have constructed septic tanks and partial discharge from the colonies flow into the area.

“Sewer line work has been completed in four colonies, while it is ongoing in the remaining two under the Kirari GOC project. The project comprises laying of sewer line in 113 colonies and 6 villages, along with construction of 3 waste water pumping stations (WWPS). The entire sewerage network is expected to be completed and commissioned by September 2026,” it said.

DJB highlighted coordination with the GNCTD for corrections in possession proceedings, based on a September 2023 demarcation report for Shishuwala talab.