2 travel agents held for passport fraud: Delhi Police

Two travel agents in Punjab were arrested on Tuesday for helping their clients travel to foreign countries using passports of other people, Delhi Police said, adding that the arrests were made after a cheating and forgery case was registered at the IGI Airport last week. The case was filed at IGI after a Punjab man was deported from Hong Kong when it was found that there was no departure entry on his passport against his arrival. (Representational image)

According to police, the men have been identified as Neeraj Passi, 41, and his brother Joginder Pal alias Sunny, 37. The case was filed at IGI after a Punjab man was deported from Hong Kong when it was found that there was no departure entry on his passport against his arrival, Usha Rangnani, additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport), said.

Police said a 28-year-old passenger Harpal Singh from Amritsar arrived at the Delhi airport on April 7 on an emergency certificate. During immigration clearance, it was revealed that he had two arrival records on his passport but only one record showing him leave India in February 2016. Subsequently, a case of impersonation, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered, and Singh was arrested.

During interrogation, he told police that he met Sunny through a friend. Sunny assured him of facilitating his travel to Hong Kong and securing a job in return for ₹2 lakh. Singh paid the money and went to Hong Kong. After reaching there, he handed over the passport to an associate of the two agents, additional CP Rangnani said.

“Singh got a job in Hong Kong and later he applied for asylum. However, his asylum extension request was rejected last year. Despite the rejection, he continued living there illegally. The authorities apprehended him and imprisoned him for a few months. He was finally deported on an emergency certificate last week,” Rangnani said.

Police said the brothers told them that after sending Singh to Hong Kong, they got back his passport and used it to facilitate illegal travel of another individual to Delhi from Hong Kong.