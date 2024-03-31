 22-year-old man kills friend during altercation in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, arrested | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
22-year-old man kills friend during altercation in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, arrested

ANI |
Mar 31, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The incident took place outside Buland Masjid in the early hours of March 26, after Mustakim fell into an altercation with Yaseen and Sohail, his friends.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for killing another youth of the same age during an altercation, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mustakim (22), the police informed, adding that the arrested accused was identified as Yaseen. (Representational Image)
The victim was identified as Mustakim (22), the police informed, adding that the arrested accused was identified as Yaseen.

The victim was identified as Mustakim (22), the police informed, adding that the arrested accused was identified as Yaseen.

A 7.65 mm pistol, along with three live rounds, were seized from the accused, the police added.

The incident took place outside Delhi's Buland Masjid in the early hours of March 26, after Mustakim fell into an altercation with Yaseen and Sohail, his friends.

According to the police, tensions flared after Sohail, accompanied by Mustakim, sought to visit his former spouse, Ishrat, a bar girl, at 'The Bang Bang Bar' in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.

Ishrat, who was alleged to be in a relationship with Yaseen, was spending the evening with him when the unexpected visit took place, police said.

In a fit of rage, Yaseen discharged his firearm, firing at least three rounds, the police said, adding that while Sohail narrowly escaped as he ducked for cover, Mustakim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

Yaseen now faces charges under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, the police informed.

Further updates are awaited.

News / Cities / Delhi / 22-year-old man kills friend during altercation in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, arrested
