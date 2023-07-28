Brothers held for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old boy to death in Delhi’s Narela

Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man and detained his minor brother for allegedly stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy in Swatantra Nagar near Narela in outer Delhi early Thursday, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police said that the accused were neighbours of the victim and the murder took place over a dispute between the two families.

“In the wee hours of Thursday, the two brothers had a quarrel with the teenager which turned violent, and the 22-year-old man stabbed him to death. We apprehended them both and also recovered a sharp object used in the crime,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Singh said that at 2.14am on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Narela police station that a person was stabbed in his neck and abdomen in a building at Swatantra Nagar.

A police team reached the spot and found the teenage boy bleeding and lying on the floor. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Singh said.

“The investigating team carried out an enquiry at the crime scene and learnt that the teenager was stabbed by two brothers, including a minor boy, who live in the same building,” added the DCP.

A case of murder was registered at the Narela police station and the investigation was taken up, Singh said.

