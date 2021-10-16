Home / Cities / Delhi News / 25-year-old shot dead over parking dispute in southwest Delhi’s Dabri
25-year-old shot dead over parking dispute in southwest Delhi’s Dabri

An eyewitness told the cops that the accused had parked their bike in front of victim’s house. An altercation ensued when the latter asked them to remove their bike, after which he was shot dead
Police said that they are checking the CCTV footage for leads on the accused. Their mobile phones too are under surveillance. (Picture for representation only)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 08:40 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two persons in a fight over a parking in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area, police said.

A senior police officer said they received a PCR call on Friday regarding firing in Dabri area. After reaching the spot, police found blood scattered on the road, and came to know that injured Afroz Alam was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered on the complaint of an eyewitness at the Dabri police station. The complainant told the cops, Suhel Khan and Raja had parked their bike in front of Alam’s house. When the latter reached his house, he asked Khan and Raja to remove their bike. An altercation ensued, in which Alam was shot in his head.

Police said that they are checking the CCTV footage, and the mobile phones of the accused have been put on surveillance to nab the accused persons, police said.

