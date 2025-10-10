Edit Profile
    28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants nabbed in Delhi, deportation process initiated

    Bangladeshi immigrants had entered India through West Bengal border and were residing in Delhi without valid documents, police said.

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:52 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
    The Bangladeshi cell of southeast district police has apprehended 28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from different parts of the capital and initiated their deportation process, police said on Thursday.

    So far, 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been nabbed and deported this year.
    They had entered India through West Bengal border and were residing in Delhi without valid documents, police added.

    Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that to address unauthorised stay of migrants, the southeast district police had intensified efforts to identify, apprehend and repatriate individuals staying without valid Indian documents.

    Police personnel are sensitising local informers, gathering human intelligence and working on identifying routes used by the illegal migrants to enter India.

    “Random verification drives were carried out in slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies. With help of sharp surveillance, police intercepted and apprehended 28 Bangladeshi nationals from different locations in the city,” added Tiwari.

    After interrogation, it was revealed that they had entered India illegally through the Khulna border in West Bengal, along with other unknown persons, added Tiwari.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes