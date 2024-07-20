 28-year-old held for abducting, impregnating minor in 2019 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

28-year-old held for abducting, impregnating minor in 2019

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 21, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Man arrested for kidnapping, raping, and impregnating minor in 2019, found after 5 years in Varanasi. Booked under rape, kidnapping laws.

New Delhi

The accused was booked for abduction, rape and sexual assault. (Representative photo)
The accused was booked for abduction, rape and sexual assault. (Representative photo)

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor, and raping and impregnating her, before abandoning her and the newborn around five years ago, police said on Saturday.

He was booked under sections of rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code, and sexual assault under Section 4 of the Pocso Act.

The woman was 16 years old during the incident, which took place at Shahdara in 2019.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said a case was lodged in 2019 and a year later, a city court declared Kumar a proclaimed offender. Teams were sent across UP and Delhi to nab him.

An investigation officer said the accused and the minor met in 2017 or 2018 at Shahjahanpur, when she was visiting her grandfather. The accused, who was a neighbour, met her regularly and convinced her to elope with him in 2019.

“Her parents did not know about the wedding. The accused took the minor and fled Delhi. He didn’t allow her to talk to her parents. He raped her and impregnated her a few months later. A kidnapping case was lodged and the police later recovered the woman near Varanasi with her baby. The accused found out about the investigation against him and fled,” the officer, not wishing to be named, said.

A second investigator, requesting anonymity, said, “We used to analyse the call detail records of Kumar’s mother and brother on a regular basis. Initially, he was not in contact with them but later, we found an unknown number from Varanasi which he used to contact the family. As soon as we got the location of the accused, we deployed an informer and reached Varanasi.”

Police said the accused started working as a gas delivery executive to make a living. He was held from Kabir Chauraha in Varanasi on Friday.

In the past five years, Kumar had been switching between odd jobs and cities to evade police.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / 28-year-old held for abducting, impregnating minor in 2019
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On