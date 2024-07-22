2-year-old boy found dead in central Delhi toilet

A two-year-old boy was found dead in a public toilet in Anand Parbat, central Delhi on Sunday, police said, adding that they have registered a murder case and begun probe. “Prima facie, it does not appear that the boy was sexually abused but post mortem will ascertain the details,” police said. (File Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that body of the boy was found in the transit camp in Anand Parbat on Sunday morning around 10am. “The body was in an abandoned toilet block around 100m from the slums where the family of the deceased lives,” Vardhan added.

The police control room received a call around 1am on Sunday from the deceased’s father who reported him missing. “When police reached the spot, the parents of the boy said he was playing outside the house in the evening. They looked for him and asked their neighbours but could not find the boy prompting them to report it to the police,” the officer added.

Multiple teams were formed to look for the boy, an officer said. Around 10am, the boy was found lying unconscious in the toilet which was abandoned and in ruins. “No one uses this space. In this area, men often come here to consume drugs,” the officer said.

According to police, there were some superficial injuries in the boy’s body and his clothes were intact. “Prima facie, it does not appear that the boy was sexually abused but post mortem will ascertain the details,” the officer said.

The boy’s body was sent to a city hospital for autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday. The boy’s father works as a drum player, and his mother is a housewife. The family has not indicated any suspicion about potential suspects, an officer said.

Police have registered a murder case, formed multiple teams to investigate. “CCTV footage from the vicinity is being obtained and analysed. Locals are being questioned,” the officer said.