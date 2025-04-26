Menu Explore
3 arrested for personation in CBSE exam in Delhi

ByHemani Bhandari
Apr 26, 2025 05:28 AM IST

The complainant alleged that an individual had come on behalf of a candidate to appear but the biometrics did not match

Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged impersonation scam during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recruitment examination in a south Delhi school on April 20, Delhi Police said.

Two officials from the company managing the biometrics then informed the centre incharge that a candidate has sent another person to appear for the exam. (Representational image)
Two officials from the company managing the biometrics then informed the centre incharge that a candidate has sent another person to appear for the exam. (Representational image)

The complainant — a teacher of the school where the examination was held — alleged that an individual had come on behalf of a candidate to appear for the exam and the officials got to know after the biometrics did not match.  “During the verification process, the biometric device flagged a mismatch between the candidate’s picture and the uploaded biometric data/picture during the process of screening the candidate...”

Two officials from the company managing the biometrics then informed the centre incharge that a candidate, identified as Nitin has sent another person, Sachin, to appear for the exam. “We received information regarding the impersonation alert through the biometric incharge present at the examination centre,” the FIR read. Police said Nitin is a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar while Sachin is from Rohtak. Second names of both of them are unknown.

Police said when they reached the spot, they spoke to the complainant and the observer of the CBSE Recruitment Examination – who was the witness in the case. The examination being conducted was for the posts of superintendent and junior assistant, to fill over 200 vacancies across the country.

“A prima facie case under sections 319(2) (cheating by impersonation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS was registered,” an investigator said. Sachin was arrested from the school the same day and based on interrogation, in the next four days, at least two more arrests were made.

“The investigation is at a nascent stage, therefore, the names cannot be revealed. The scam, however, is bigger than involvement of one person. Sachin has also revealed the scale of monetary involvement,” an officer said.

Rahul Singh, director, CBSE, refused to comment on the matter.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India.
News / Cities / Delhi / 3 arrested for personation in CBSE exam in Delhi
