Three students of Ashoka University were arrested for allegedly spray painting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s poster pasted outside a house in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on June 10. Police said that the students were later released on bail. 3 Ashoka University students held for spray painting PM’s photo in south Delhi

The university officials said they were not aware of the matter.

A senior police officer said a 25-year-old man, and two women — aged 22 and 19 — were arrested after a case was registered on June 10 at Safdarjung Enclave police station. Police said that the matter was reported to them by the owner of a house in Humanyunpur village where the PM’s poster was pasted on the outer wall. The complainant said he saw “Inquilab” and other “objectionable” words written on the wall.

A case under Section 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and investigation was taken up. “During the probe, CCTV footage showed three people spray painting. They were identified with the help of human intelligence and arrested thereafter. They were later released on bail,” the officer said.

Ashoka University, in a statement, said, “We are not aware of any such incident nor have we received any intimation in this regard. The university is currently closed for summer vacations and students are not on campus. We will look into the matter.”