Three juveniles were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area over a ₹400 dispute, video-graphing the incident and posting it on social media, a police officer said. 3 minors held for stabbing 26-yr-old over ₹400 dispute

Police identified the deceased as Md Kaif, a resident of New Mustafabad, who is survived by his parents and two brothers.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said the incident came to light when police received a call from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Friday around 4 pm, where the victim was declared dead.

The officer said the three juveniles stabbed the victim near a shop on 25 Futa Road. On the same day, a video surfaced on social media where the three accused juveniles were seen waylaiding the victim and stabbing him multiple times, the officer said, adding that the video had a caption, inspired by a recently released movie. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

A murder case was registered on Friday, and the accused juveniles, all around 16 years old, who also lived in New Mustafabad, were apprehended.

“During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to their involvement and disclosed that the victim had borrowed ₹400 from them and was not returning the money,” the DCP said, adding that three knives used in the crime were also recovered.