300 police booths to be set up across Delhi’s flyovers, subways, FOBs to boost public safety

“The proposal has been discussed with the police and identification of spots is going on. Once finalised, the construction work will be taken up in a phased manner,” PWD minister Verma said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the project, which will entail ensuring permanent police presence at high-footfall areas and vulnerable access points. Officials said the PWD will hand over the booths to the Delhi Police once they are constructed.

Around 300 police booths are set to come up at public transit infrastructure, such as flyovers, subways and foot overbridges (FOBs), to strengthen on-ground policing and improve public safety, minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday. The Delhi Police said they are coordinating with civic agencies to identify the locations for the booths.

According to the preliminary plans, of the 300 booths, 100 booths will be set up under flyovers, around 70 inside subways and about 130 near FOB landings. Officials said the locations will be selected in a manner to act as a deterrent to crime and ensure quicker response during emergencies.

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Officials said that the initiative is designed not only to enhance surveillance but also to improve response time by enabling police personnel to remain stationed at strategic points, rather than relying solely on mobile patrol units.

Verma said the move is expected to serve multiple purposes. “This initiative will serve two purposes. It will provide dedicated spaces for police personnel and significantly improve public safety through increased visible presence at key locations,” he said.

Shops to come up in subways In addition to police booths, the PWD is also planning to permit shops and kiosks in subways, a move that officials said could further enhance security by increasing footfall and reducing isolated or poorly monitored stretches. Such activity is expected to create a more active environment in these spaces, which are often flagged for safety concerns, especially during late hours.

The cost of constructing the booths is estimated at ₹10-15 crore, officials said, pointing out that the PWD is also viewing the project as a preventive measure to curb recurring losses caused by theft and vandalism of public infrastructure that result in losses of hundreds of crores.

PWD officials pointed out that the department routinely incurs heavy expenditure due to damage and theft of assets, such as streetlights, iron railings, signage, fountains, central verge pillars and even decorative elements like statues and flower pots. The annual cost of repairs and maintenance arising from such incidents is estimated to exceed ₹100 crore. Officials said that a stronger and more consistent police presence in these areas could help check such activities and reduce financial losses over time.

A senior police officer aware of the development said the project is still at a preliminary stage and coordination between agencies is ongoing. “The area for police booths is in the process of being identified. After they are identified, the PWD will be informed for further action,” the officer said.

Authorities said the focus will remain on ensuring that the booths are placed in locations where they can maximise both safety outcomes and operational efficiency for police personnel.

Officials said that details regarding timelines and execution phases will be finalised after the identification of sites is completed and necessary approvals are secured.