30-yr-old Delhi man injured in Rohini building collapse

New Delhi Three people were rescued. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A 30-year-old man was injured after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Rohini Sector 7 on Wednesday. Police said a total of three persons were inside the “old” and “weak” building when it collapsed, and that they have not filed a case yet.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the incident took place around 4pm, following which they deployed four fire tenders.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The fire tenders reached by 4.20pm; the station officer told us it was a commercial building and some people were trapped under the debris. We informed the police to send JCBs. NDRF was also informed.”

Police said teams used a JCB and drilling machine to get through the debris and pulled out all three persons. “One of them sustained minor injuries. He works at a shop in the building inside. He was rushed to the hospital and is stable, they said.

Police said they have initiated an inquiry against the building owner for negligence.