348 DDA flats under housing scheme delayed by five months

Around 350, of a total 1,353, allottees of Delhi Development Authority’s recent housing scheme will have to wait longer before they can own a house in the national capital.

DDA officials said that 348 flats, located in Dwarka’s sector 16B, are not ready yet and the allotment of the same will start only after four-five months.

The development authority had this year received a good response to its housing scheme, after a long time, with close to 23,000 people applying for its 1,353 flats.

A senior DDA official said, “We have decided to issue the demand-cum-allotment letters once all the formalities are complete and we can handover the flats to allottees. The entire process will take 4-5 more months. Meanwhile, we have started issuing allotment letters for the remaining flats that are located mainly in Jasola Vihar and Dwarka.”

There are 348 two-bedroom, Middle Income Category (MIG) flats in Dwarka’s sector 16B which were put on sale in DDA’s housing scheme that was launched in January this year. The draw of lots for the scheme was held on March 10.

Prodded about why half-finished flats were put on sale, a senior DDA official said, “These flats were nearing completion. Some basic finishing work and a few necessary permissions from various government agencies are pending. We decided to include this in the recently launched scheme, as they were almost ready. Else we would have had to wait for the next housing scheme. Learning from our past experience, we have decided to delay the allotment, as we don’t want any inconvenience to be caused to the allottees. We have informed the allottees about the same.”

The 348 MIG flats, built on an area of 1,320 sqft to 1,430 sqft (approx) in Dwarka’s sector 16B are priced between R1.16 crore and R1.27 crore.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA priced its High Income Group (HIG) flats at ₹2.1 crore -- the costliest till date. There are 254 flats in the HIG category located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. While 215 flats in Jasola have been put on sale for the first time, the remaining were flats that were returned by allottees of the previous housing schemes. The cost of HIG flats, which are 87.9 sqm to 177.3 sqm in size, varies between ₹69.62 lakh to ₹2.14 crore.

With close to 35,000 flats in various stages of construction in Delhi, the land-owning agency is likely to announce a new housing scheme by the end of this year, said a DDA official.