373 fresh Covid cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 1.85%
Delhi on Thursday logged 373 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more deaths while the positivity rate stood at 1.85 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, Delhi's Covid-19 tally increased to 19,07,637 while the death toll stood at 26,212.
A total of 20,195 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 368 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate had stood at 1.74 per cent.
Delhi on Tuesday had reported 373 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.15 per cent, while one person had succumbed to the viral disease.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,490 from 1,567 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
As many as 1,048 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,131 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 279 containment zones in the national capital.
There are 9,595 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those 81 are occupied, the bulletin said.
