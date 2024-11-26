Menu Explore
4 held for circulating fake currency notes: Delhi Police

Nov 26, 2024 09:14 PM IST

New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested four men in connection with a racket involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency and seized such notes with a face value of more than 17 lakh, a senior official said on Tuesday.

4 held for circulating fake currency notes: Delhi Police

The accused have been identified as Vikash Bharadwaj , a resident of Delhi, Satyam Singh , Sachin and Anurag Sharma , all residents of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

On November 13, information was received that a member of a gang involved in the circulation of counterfeit Indian currency would come to a bus stand near the SDM office main road in Naya Bans village and hand over a large amount of such notes to an accomplice, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said.

Police apprehended Bharadwaj along with a bag that contained 399 fake notes of 500 denomination. Subsequently, Singh and Sachin were also nabbed. Fake Indian Currency Notes with a face value of 20,000 were seized on their instances, the DCP said.

Police also raided Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad and arrested Sharma from there. Fake currency notes with a face value of 2.4 lakh, along with other items, were seized from his rented room, Valsan said.

Bharadwaj, the main supplier of the notes, was already involved in an FICN case in Lucknow. He was also convicted in an attempt-to-murder case at the Shahabad Dairy here. Singh and Sachin used to supply the fake notes, while Sharma used to print those at his rented accommodation, police said.

A total of 919 FICNs of 500 denomination, along with 621 A4-size sheets of FICNs , a laptop, a colour printer, two laminators, a paper-cutting machine, nine bundles of A4-size papers and other items used in printing FICNs were seized, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

