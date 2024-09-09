4 men loot 10 lakh from trader; held after 4-day Himachal spending spree

Four men have been arrested for robbing a businessman of ₹10 lakh cash and laptop and shooting him near a petrol pump in West Delhi’s Nangloi on September 1. (Representational image)

Police said that before the four were nabbed, they used the robbed money on a trip to Himachal Pradesh, where they stayed in luxury hotels, hosted parties and consumed premium alcohol. Two of them also paid off loans of around ₹2 lakh to their friends.

“They spent around ₹4.5 lakh on travel, lodging, food and alcohol and had further plans of buying expensive gifts for their female friends after returning from the trip,” an investigating police officer said.

According to cops, Kuldeep (27), Aryan Preet (23), Tirath Raj Narayan (21) and Shivam Pandey (18) are residents of Suleman Nagar in North West Delhi’s Kirari village.

At around 1pm on September 1, 23-year-old businessman Saurabh Gupta was walking towards his car that was parked opposite to the petrol pump on Rohtak Road, when two masked men intercepted him and tried to snatch his bag containing his laptop and ₹10 lakh cash.

“As Gupta resisted, one of the miscreants shot at him, leaving him with an injury near his waist while the other snatched his bag. Another associate was waiting near them on a bike while the other watched them from a distance. All of them fled after taking the valuables,” Jimmy Chiram, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said.

Nangloi police were subsequently informed. On reaching the spot, they found Gupta with a gunshot injury near his waist. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and provided the required medical attention. He is into sugar trading business and has his office in Nangloi’s Janta market.

A case was registered under sections 309-6 (robbery) and 311-5 (robbery with attempt to cause death) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Over 1,100 CCTV cameras were scanned from nearby areas.

“Investigation revealed that they had gone out of Delhi. They returned on September 5 and were arrested from Karan Vihar and Suleman Nagar. We have recovered ₹5.27 lakh of the stolen money, a stolen motorcycle and the firearm used in the crime,” the DCP added.