The Delhi Police crime branch on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with the robbery in a businessman’s house Golf Links last month, police said, adding that this is the fourth arrest in the case. 45-yr-old held in Golf Links robbery, total 4 arrests

On the night of April 17, four members of a businessman’s family were held hostage and gold worth ₹25–30 lakh was looted by eight to nine people, including two former domestic helpers who were the masterminds.

According to police, Nihal Hussain alias Sanjay, has been previously involved in nearly 20 heinous crimes. Three accused, including a former staffer, were arrested by the New Delhi district police team four days after the dacoity took place. At least five suspects are still on the run.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Yadav said the crime branch’s central range team, led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Satender Mohan and inspector Vinay Bhardwaj, recently received information that Hussain was involved in the dacoity case registered at Tughlak Road police station.

“The team members collected information about Hussain. On Thursday, his movement was traced in Khajoori Khas area in northeast Delhi. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested after a brief chase,” DCP Yadav said.

“Hussain was convicted in at least seven previous cases. He came out of a Delhi jail on May 13 last year,” he added.