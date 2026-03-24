New Delhi, A sea of Urdu poetry lovers is expected to gather in the national capital on April 4 as eminent poets including Javed Akhtar, Waseem Barelvi, Sheen Kaaf Nizam, Iqbal Ashhar and Shakeel Azmi will headline the 57th Shankar Shad Mushaira, marking the return of one of Delhi's longest-running Urdu literary gatherings. 57th edition of Shankar-Shad Mushaira to host Javed Akhtar, Waseem Barelvi

The much-awaited mushaira, a significant fixture in the city's cultural calendar since its 1954 launch, will be held at Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

It is organised by the Shankar Lal MurliDhar Memorial Society in association with DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

This year's edition reflects a pan-India presence, with poets travelling from Bareilly, Mumbai, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Siwan, Hyderabad and Jalgaon.

Alongside the headliners, the programme will also feature noted poets such as Rajesh Reddy and Shabeena Adeeb, as well as contemporary voices including Azhar Iqbal and Zubair Ali Tabish, reflecting a blend of established and new-age expression.

"By gathering a pan-India brotherhood of poets, we unite the different threads of our national heritage. This stage belongs to every Indian who has ever found comfort in a story. We are protecting the very breath of our culture. This is a soul that belongs to everyone," said Madhav Bansidhar Shriram, chairman of the Shankar Lall MurliDhar Society and MD of DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.

As part of the build-up, the organisers have also conducted the second edition of the "Shankar Shad Shayari Contest", aimed at discovering new talent from across the country. The winner of the competition will be announced on the day of the event.

The annual mushaira is held in memory of Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar, who are known for their contribution to the social, educational and cultural life of New Delhi as patrons of Urdu poetry.

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