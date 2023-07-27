6.8-cr project to clean New Delhi markets with machines

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in a meeting on Thursday decided to introduce mechanised cleaning of markets in the New Delhi area, officials aware of the development said, adding that this work will be outsourced to private firms. The council cleared a proposal for the mechanised housekeeping of eight markets — Palika Bazar near Connaught Place, Yashwant Place, Chanakya Bhawan, local shopping centre in East Kidwai Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh place, Palika Place complex, and Mohan Singh Place at Baba Kharak Singh market. (HT Photo)

The project will also incorporate the mechanised clean-up of the Inoculation Centre (Mandir Marg) and Palika Bhawan, and the council is expected to incur an expenditure of around ₹6.38 crore to upgrade equipment, officials said.

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay said, “Under this project, private companies will undertake the clean-up of these locations for a period of three years.”

An NDMC official said that under the present system, the sweeping of parking areas, corridors and courtyards, and pavements is manually carried out by the health department, while the green belt is cleaned by the horticulture department, while the civil department carries out the mechanised sweeping of main roads.

Under the new system, the council will introduce special cleaning machines like truck-mounted mechanical road sweepers, walk-behind sweepers, scrubbing machines, jetting equipment and mechanised litter picker machines.

“There will be a comprehensive planning for housekeeping of these area through the mechanical process, on the lines of housekeeping at the airport. Inspection of the areas has been carried out with market traders’ associations and head of the departments to ensure smooth implementation,” Upadhyay said.

A second NDMC official said, “The types of buildings considered in this initiative have been divided into two categories — medical and office buildings, and commercial/office spaces.”

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), said NDMC has been talking about mechanised cleaning of markets for the last three years. “Mechanised cleaning of Connaught Place should begin before G20 summit meetings. The pillars of its corridors, that were recently painted, are also deteriorating in the absence of upkeep, and NDMC should ensure proper monitoring,” he said.

