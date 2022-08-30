9.2km in 14 mins: Green corridor in Delhi beats peak traffic hours to transport live heart
The team in Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla was alerted by the NOTTO about a possible Cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) in AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday. They left at 5.48pm to retrieve the heart, and reached Fortis at 6.02pm.
In a stunning incident of medical intelligence, a green corridor from AIIMS Delhi in Safdarjung to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Okhla successfully transported a live heart in only 14 minutes. The green corridor covered a distance of 9.2km between the two hospitals within the aforementioned time during peak traffic hours, according to an official statement.
The live heart was transplanted from a 55-year-old woman into a 19-year-old boy.
The team of doctors responsible for creating the green corridor was led by Dr ZS Meharwal, executive director and head of Adult Cardiac Surgery, VAD and Heart Transplantation Programme; Dr Vishal Rastogi, head, Heart Failure Clinic at FEHI, and Dr Naveen Saraf, director, Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla.
The team was alerted by the National Organ Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) about a possible Cadaveric heart donor (brain dead) in AIIMS Delhi earlier today. They left at 5.48pm to retrieve the heart from the top medical college, and reached Fortis at 6.02pm.
The boy who received the heart has been receiving treatment from Dr Meharwal. The patient has been having heart problems for the last 1.5 years, and his condition had become critical. Currently - after receiving the donor heart, he is under heart transplant surgery.
Delhi Traffic Police also cooperated in making the green corridor successful.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics