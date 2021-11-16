AAP accuses MCD of 'corruption'; claims BJP on its way out

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislature (MLA) Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of “corruption” by not auctioning off five prime parking locations and taking them out of the e-tender process, alleging that it will lead to the loss of funds for an already cash-starved MCD.

“MCD said that we will allot these parkings to those who have been handling it till now and at a minimum price,” Atishi read off a corrigendum at the press conference on Tuesday.

Atishi alleged that if the parking lots in Mansarovar Garden, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, Shastri Park, MCD primary school Pusa Road had been auctioned MCD would have earned more than four times the 17 lakhs it is getting now by allotting it without any auction.

“MCD is experiencing a shortage of funds because all three MCDS are corrupt.” Atishi claimed, adding that “This is that MCD which is unable to pay its teachers, doctors, and when they will protest MCD will say Delhi government did not pay us hence we cannot pay you”.

“This is a loss for the government’s treasury, for MCD’s teachers, doctors, nurses, safai karamcharis because when MCD is unable to earn money from auctions and advertisement property tax and it goes into the pockets of BJP leaders and politicians MCD is unable to pay their salaries,” she stated.

Atishi hit out at BJP for not providing any reason for taking the parking spaces out of the auction process, alleging that “because their time at MCD is about to be over and once they lose the elections next year they will not be able to continue with their practises.”

Atishi also criticised the Centre for “misleading” the Supreme Court over the stubble burning issue, claiming it is the reason for the apex court questioning what the Delhi government has done to curb pollution.