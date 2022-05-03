AAP, BJP trade charges over NGO link with Adesh Gupta
State deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that officials of the North Delhi civic body have been collecting funds for an NGO run by associates of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta, a claim the saffron party refuted.
Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, “The BJP has begun to develop innovative ways of committing corruption in Delhi’s MCD in the penultimate month of its 17-year misrule. It has developed a programme to digitise classrooms in MCD-run schools. Following that, the MCD signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an NGO called ‘Drop in Ocean’ to digitise classrooms. The MoU expressly said the NGO will raise funds for the digitisation of classrooms through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. But instead of adhering to the MoU, the BJP directed senior MCD staff to generate funds for the NGO from businesspersons.”
AAP leader Durgesh Pathak made similar allegations against the NGO on Sunday.
Also Read | AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
“The corporation has formed a committee of its top executives and has asked them to raise CSR funds for this NGO from different businessmen. The BJP has mastered the art of inventing new methods to defraud the people of Delhi. All eight members of the NGO are from the core team of BJP Delhi state president Adesh Gupta, according to information available with the office of the registrar,” Sisodia said.
Sisodia said the AAP tried to obtain information on the NGO from the registrar’s office.
“There is no information about the NGO or its previous activity accessible. Even the MoU signed with the company contains no information regarding this NGO’s previous work,” Sisodia said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the allegations were “baseless”.
“Sisodia should immediately tender an apology to Gupta or prove the charges, failing which suitable legal action will be taken against him,” said Kapoor.
Girish Mohan, treasurer of the NGO, also refuted the charges.
“The NGO was registered in 2018 and is working with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to digitise classrooms and provide teachers for remedial classes. The NGO has no direct or indirect link with Adesh Gupta,” said Mohan.
-
PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity's 69th annual convocation. Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia. PU's 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently.
-
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
-
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception
Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.
-
7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver's murder in Kullu district last week. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends.
-
Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics