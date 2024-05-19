AAP set to take out protest march to BJP headquarters today

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal dared him to arrest all the top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that they will march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday, to protest against the arrest of his personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi onSaturday. (HT PHOTO)

Kumar was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the CM’s official residence, a day after she lodged a first information report against Kejriwal’s aide. The AAP dismissed the allegations as lies and claimed that the allegations are part of BJP’s conspiracy against Kejriwal.

During a virtual press conference at his residence around an hour after Kumar was arrested, Kejriwal said, “People are watching how these people (BJP) are after the AAP. They are putting our leaders in jail one after the other. They put me, Manish Sisodia (former deputy CM), Satyendar Jain (former Delhi minister) and Sanjay Singh (Rajya Sabha MP) in jail. Today, my PA was put in jail. They are saying that they will put Raghav Chaddha (AAP MP), who has just returned from London, in jail. They are saying in a few days, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi (both Delhi ministers) will also be put behind bars,” Kejriwal said.

On May 10, Kejriwal was granted an interim bail till June 1, more than 50 day after he was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy. Sisodia is currently in jail and Singh is out on bail in connection with the same case. Jain is still in prison in a separate money laundering case.

“I want to tell the PM, you are playing this ‘Jail ka khel’ by putting one person after the other in prison... I am coming to the BJP headquarters with all my big leaders, MLAs, MPs, everyone, at noon tomorrow. Put whoever you want in jail all at once. You think that you will crush the AAP by putting its leaders in jail, it is not going to be crushed like this,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief said that the party leaders are being targeted because the AAP government has done good work in Delhi such as improving schools, healthcare services and power supply as well as providing free electricity. “......they cannot do this, so they want to stop government schools in Delhi, they want to stop functioning of Delhi hospitals, they want to stop free electricity,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said that the arrest of the AAP leaders will not affect the party much. “The AAP is an idea that has reached the hearts of the people across the country. This country will produce 100 times more leaders than the number of AAP leaders you put in jail,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that with every passing day the meodramas of Kejriwal are getting exposed before the people of Delhi. “Tomorrow’s demonstration at the BJP office is one more melodrama and despite all such dramas, the people of Delhi will reject the AAP and Congress alliance on May 25.”