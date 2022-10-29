AAP vows benefits worth 30k/month in Guj

Every household in Gujarat will be entitled to benefits worth ₹30,000 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the assembly elections, party convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal also said that his party will end corruption in the state, like it did in Delhi and Punjab, on priority if elected.

The Delhi chief minister is on a three-day visit to the state along with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann.

While addressing a rally at Morwa Hadaf in Panchmahal district, Kejriwal raised the issue of inflation and said he will help people like a family member.

“Gujarat has the highest inflation in the country. I will first rid you of inflation. After March 1, you will not be required to pay electricity bills. I will do it for you,” he said.

“I will give you benefits worth ₹ 27,000 per month. After the AAP comes to power, a family will save ₹3,000 on electricity bills and ₹10,000on education expenses. A stipend of ₹3,000 will be given to unemployed youth and ₹1,000 honorarium to women… all these would translate to ₹ 30,000 per month for every household,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that the ill-gotten wealth of corrupt MLAs and ministers will be recovered.

He said that a special pilgrimage will be arranged for devotees who wish to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said that “130 crore Indians” want pictures of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

“AAP is similar to BJP and they rely heavily on propaganda. The announcement of monthly benefits is something similar to the BJP’s ₹15 lakh ‘jhumla’. In Delhi there are 700 government schools compared to 38,000 in Gujarat. So, if it took eight years for AAP to bring these so-called reforms in Delhi schools, how many years will it take in Gujarat? They talk about Mohalla clinics where liquor is sold nearby. Instead of using the taxpayer’s money from Punjab for putting up advertisements and hoardings in Gujarat, they should use it in Punjab,” said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The state AAP unit, meanwhile, released its seventh list of 13 candidates for the elections.