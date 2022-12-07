MCD election news: 'BJP covered Delhi in garbage, AAP will clean', says Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that Arvind Kejriwal's government will be formed in MCD and it will clean the garbage that BJP spread in Delhi.

"The Mayor will be from AAP. BJP had covered Delhi in garbage, it'll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal's govt will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi becomes clean and beautiful," he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that people will take revenge for CM Kejriwal's involvement in corruption.

"People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which the Delhi CM indulged in corruption and betrayed them. I trust the people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption and revealed their failures. We are going to come to power in MCD, for the fourth time,” ANI quoted Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as saying.

The counting for the MCD election 2022 is underway and both BJP and AAP claimed victory. For the AAP, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party will win 180 and maybe even 230+ seats. "We are going to get over 180. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing to AAP."

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana told news agency ANI: "We worked for the disposal of garbage (a key issue during campaigns) and it continued even during (the pandemic). That is why we're confident the next Mayor will be from BJP."