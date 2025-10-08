Academicians participate in 2nd day of Aravalli summit

Several academicians participated in the second day of the Aravalli summit, organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) School of International Studies (SIS) on Tuesday. Based on the theme, “India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047”, the event held in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs celebrated SIS’s 70th anniversary.

“The event has combined the ‘inside-out’ perspective of Indian thought leaders with the ‘outside-in’ reflections of distinguished international scholars,” said a JNU official.

The second day started with a session on “Reimagining the Global Order: the Indian Imperative” featuring a distinguished panel comprising of Jorge Heine, former Ambassador to India and former minister of National Assets, Chile; Seong-ho Sheen, Professor and Dean, Graduate School of International Studies (GSIS), Seoul National University; and Sanjay Kumar Verma, former Ambassador and Chairperson of Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing countries.

This was followed by a session on “India’s Economic Ascent: Implications for the World” focused on the question of India’s ambition to become a $35 trillion economy by 2047 and if it is possible to achieve it through inclusive and sustainable growth.