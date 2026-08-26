ACB opposes AAP leader’s bail, says he manipulated DJB STP tenders to favour firm

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday opposed the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain, alleging that he played a “vital role” in manipulating Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant (STP) tenders to favour a private company. AAP leader Satyendar Jain (PTI)

The submissions were made by additional public prosecutor Manish Rawat before special judge Dig Vinay Singh, who reserved orders on the bail pleas of Jain and four other accused till September 3.

In its 13-page written submission, the ACB alleged that Jain, during his tenure as Delhi’s water minister, connived with senior DJB officials, including former CEO and co-accused Udit Prakash Rai, to alter technical recommendations, increase the capacity of an STP project and revise cost estimates to tailor tender conditions in favour of Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd.

“Satyendra Jain played a vital role in the manipulation process and has criminal antecedents. It has been revealed that Jain, along with former DJB CEO Udit Rai, arbitrarily changed tender proposals without proper study or technical recommendation,” the agency alleged.

According to the ACB, the alleged manipulation began at a meeting on August 31, 2021, attended by Jain, senior DJB officials and Euroteck representatives. During the meeting, it was decided that a pilot run of Euroteck’s proposed technology would be conducted at the Coronation STP and that both suspended media and fixed media technologies would be permitted in the tender.

However, the agency alleged that the pilot was never conducted and the tender was later modified to permit only IFAS technology with fixed media, which allegedly suited Euroteck.

The ACB further alleged that the capacity of the Rohini STP was increased from 15 MGD to 30 MGD when Jain approved the proposal, despite the technical wing recommending an increase only to 25 MGD. According to the agency, the change was made without any proper study or technical recommendation and increased the project cost from ₹90 crore to ₹147 crore.

The agency also alleged that subsequent meetings between Jain and senior DJB officials were held without any minutes being recorded and that specifications provided by Euroteck were later incorporated into DJB tender documents through corrigenda, putting other potential bidders at a disadvantage.

As a result, Euroteck allegedly emerged as the sole technology supplier of IFAS technology with fixed media in the tender process.

The ACB further alleged that Jain was in contact with Vinod Chauhan, who, according to the agency, was linked to hawala operators allegedly involved in the movement of bribe money along with senior DJB officials.

Summing up its case, the ACB said Jain was “not a mere approving authority” but had actively participated in manipulating the tender process. It also alleged that he did not cooperate with the investigation and claimed he told investigators that he was not a subject expert and had approved the proposals in good faith.

Appearing for Jain, senior advocate N Hariharan argued that Jain had acted solely on the recommendations of the technical committee and could not be held liable. “It was a policy decision. I never thrust upon my opinion. It was based on the recommendations of the technical committee,” he submitted.

Jain was arrested on August 18 along with five others in the Delhi Jal Board corruption case. He and three other accused were subsequently sent to 14 days’ judicial custody, while former DJB contractual consultant Ankit Shrivastava was remanded to two days’ ACB custody.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, following a complaint by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance alleging large-scale irregularities and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of DJB STPs.

According to the ACB, its investigation has found that three companies were awarded tenders initially estimated at ₹1,546 crore, with the value subsequently increasing to ₹1,943 crore.

The court on Tuesday also granted the ACB two days’ custody of co-accused Pankaj Verma, observing that the investigation involved a “multi-layered conspiracy” concerning corruption worth several crores of rupees and that his custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth further evidence.