AIIMS forms panel to examine Kota girl’s death from complex congenital heart defect

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said on Wednesday that it has constituted a committee to examine clinical records and establish the sequence of events in the case of a 15-year-old girl from Kota who had a complex congenital heart defect and died at the hospital on Tuesday. Tanvi Pariyani had been under treatment at AIIMS since she was two and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia, a complex congenital heart condition in which blood flow from the heart to the lungs is absent or severely restricted. (HT Archive)

Tanvi Pariyani had been under treatment at AIIMS since she was two and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia, a complex congenital heart condition in which blood flow from the heart to the lungs is absent or severely restricted. AIIMS said she underwent detailed investigations to assess whether corrective surgery was possible.

According to AIIMS, the treating team concluded in 2017 that corrective surgery was not feasible due to the complexity of her cardiac anatomy. Tanvi was admitted on August 24 after her condition deteriorated and she subsequently passed away on September 1, the hospital said.

“AIIMS has taken note of reports regarding the case of Tanvi… In view of the concerns and issues highlighted in the reports, the director, AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a committee to examine the matter in detail, review the sequence of events and establish the facts,” the hospital said in a statement.

Tanvi’s father Mukesh told HT that when her surgeries were delayed, he filed complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016, 2025 and February 2026, seeking intervention.