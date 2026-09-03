AIIMS forms panel to examine Kota girl’s death from complex congenital heart defect
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said on Wednesday that it has constituted a committee to examine clinical records and establish the sequence of events in the case of a 15-year-old girl from Kota who had a complex congenital heart defect and died at the hospital on Tuesday
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said on Wednesday that it has constituted a committee to examine clinical records and establish the sequence of events in the case of a 15-year-old girl from Kota who had a complex congenital heart defect and died at the hospital on Tuesday.
Tanvi Pariyani had been under treatment at AIIMS since she was two and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia, a complex congenital heart condition in which blood flow from the heart to the lungs is absent or severely restricted. AIIMS said she underwent detailed investigations to assess whether corrective surgery was possible.
According to AIIMS, the treating team concluded in 2017 that corrective surgery was not feasible due to the complexity of her cardiac anatomy. Tanvi was admitted on August 24 after her condition deteriorated and she subsequently passed away on September 1, the hospital said.
“AIIMS has taken note of reports regarding the case of Tanvi… In view of the concerns and issues highlighted in the reports, the director, AIIMS, New Delhi has constituted a committee to examine the matter in detail, review the sequence of events and establish the facts,” the hospital said in a statement.
Tanvi’s father Mukesh told HT that when her surgeries were delayed, he filed complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office in 2016, 2025 and February 2026, seeking intervention.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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