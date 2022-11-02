Akali Dal suspends Bibi Jagir Kaur from party

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday suspended senior leader Bibi Jagir Kaur from the primary membership of the party after she refused to back down from contesting the election for the president post of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Kaur, a three-term former president of the apex gurdwara body, has been demanding to be chosen as the party’s official nominee for the SGPC presidential poll, scheduled for November 9.

After receiving no response from party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, she had announced to contest independently and was also meeting SGPC members to garner support.

The SAD also issued a two-day ultimatum to Kaur, a former legislator, to stop “anti-party” activities, and warned of strict disciplinary action if she failed to follow the order.

Announcing the party’s decision, SAD disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Singh Maluka said it was mandatory for Kaur to clarify that she would not contest the forthcoming elections to the SGPC.

“If she does not do this, the party is forced to act against her as no one is above party discipline,” he told reporters. “All leaders have the right to raise their concern but at the party level and not in public domain challenging party’s authority and breaking discipline.”

Maluka claimed that Kaur — who was SGPC chief in 1999, 2004 and 2020 and also a former head of SAD’s women wing — was indulging in “anti-party” activities since the last few months and was working with people opposed to the SAD.

“Earlier party president Sukhbir Singh Badal also met her but she remained adamant on contesting the SGPC elections,” he said, adding that the party also received complaints from SGPC members that Kaur was pressuring them to support her as the candidate.

Reacting to the party’s decision, Kaur said her party wanted to put pressure on her to change her stand. “Party has not announced any nominee so far. I am also meeting the (SGPC) members,” she added.

The Punjab-based party had deputed two senior leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjeet Singh Rakhra to persuade her to review her decision. The two leaders met Kaur at her Begowal (Kapurthala) dera on Sunday, but she reportedly remained adamant.

Meanwhile, Maluka also said that the disciplinary committee considered the reply submitted by senior leader Jagmeet Singh Brar to the show cause notice issued to him for “anti-party activities”, but found it unsatisfactory.

“We will give him another opportunity to explain his utterances and actions before proceeding in the matter,” he said.

In the past, Brar suggested names to replace the SAD president from public platform.

