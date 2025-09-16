Alumni urge South Asian University to reinstate professor

Four days after South Asian University (SAU) terminated the services of associate professor Snehashish Bhattacharya, nearly two years after his suspension, the university’s alumni on Monday wrote to the administration urging withdrawal of the order and his reinstatement. The professor joined SAU in 2011 and taught the first batch of Economics students. (South Asian University website)

In a letter signed by 101 former students, alumni expressed “utter shock and deep dismay” at what they called the “unjust and unwarranted” dismissal on “flimsy grounds.” They described the decision as “profoundly unfair and unjust.”

Bhattacharya was suspended in June 2023 along with three other faculty members after opposing the administration’s decision to call police and expel students who were protesting a stipend cut for Master’s students -- from ₹5,000 to ₹3,000. The students had demanded ₹7,000, and the amount was later restored to ₹5,000. Two other faculty members were reinstated after submitting “regret letters,” while a third, on contract, left after his term ended.

A disciplinary committee later accused Bhattacharya of “inciting students” and making “wild and unsubstantiated allegations.” On August 18, 2025, SAU issued him a show-cause notice for termination. He denied the charges, calling his actions legitimate criticism. On September 11, the university terminated his services, citing an “unsatisfactory reply.”

Bhattacharya, who joined SAU in 2011 and taught the first batch of Economics students, was described by alumni (2012–2025) as “an extraordinary scholar and teacher” who played a pivotal role in building the Faculty of Economics, designing curricula, organising international conferences, and mentoring students.

“The allegations on which his suspension – and now termination – rest are neither substantiated by evidence nor consistent with his character. That he alone has been selectively targeted among colleagues who raised concerns about due process makes his removal profoundly unjust,” the alumni wrote.

Bhattacharya declined to comment, citing the matter’s pendency before the Delhi High Court. SAU’s deputy director (media and PR), Dr Swati Arjun, said the termination was in line with university rules following the disciplinary committee’s report.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA) called the dismissal “vindictive,” saying it reflected a trend of universities being run on the “whims and fancies” of administrators.