The payment receipt issued by the ambulance operator, identified as Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, was widely shared on social media on May 6.(Representational image)
Ambulance operator held for overcharging

Police said one of his victims was an elderly Covid patient who was charged 1.20 lakh for a 350km journey -- from Gurugram in Haryana to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 03:45 AM IST

Police on Friday said they have arrested a 29-year-old ambulance operator, an MBBS doctor by qualification, for allegedly overcharging Covid-19 patients.

Police said one of his victims was an elderly Covid patient who was charged 1.20 lakh for a 350km journey -- from Gurugram in Haryana to a hospital in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The ambulance has also been seized, police said.

The payment receipt issued by the ambulance operator, identified as Mimoh Kumar Bundwal, was widely shared on social media on May 6. After the post went viral, Bundwal returned 95,000 to the elderly person through an online transaction on Thursday, the police said.

“Bundwal used to work as a junior resident at a government hospital in south Delhi. He quit the profession two years ago and started an ambulance service company,” said deputy commissioner of police Urvija Goel, adding that Bundwal was overcharging patients for the past one month and has cheated numerous people in this manner.

