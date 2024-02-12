 Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar receives bomb threat | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar receives bomb threat

Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar receives bomb threat

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Amity International School located in the Pushp Vihar area of Delhi receives bomb threat email, investigation underway, says Delhi Police.

Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar
Amity International School in Delhi's Pushp Vihar

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

