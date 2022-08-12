Caught on camera: Man stabbed multiple times in Delhi’s posh Malviya Nagar

A murder of a youth in a busy market in South Delhi’s posh Malviya Nagar locality on Thursday evening was caught on camera. The 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a group of men and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The victim was identified as Mayank Panwar. He was reportedly drinking with his friends at Qila Begumpur – less than a kilometre away from the Hauz Khas metro station – when he allegedly got into an argument with another group of men. As the argument heated up, Mayank and his friend were chased by the group. The accused then stabbed him to death in the busy market area.

#Watch | A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Malviya Nagar yesterday. He was drinking with his friend at Qila Begumpur. He was chased by a group after an argument and stabbed.



(📹 @HemaniBhandari /HT) pic.twitter.com/WzheqASdVF — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 12, 2022

In the video which is now widely being shared on social media, a man wearing white and blue t-shirt, seemingly Mayak, can be seen being chased by three men who then stabbed him multiple times. While some passersby watched in shock, others eventually came up to help.

This is the second such incident that took place in the national capital on Thursday. In the Wazirabad region of Delhi, a group of around 10 people attacked a teenager and a man around midnight.

According to media reports, a case has been filed against the accused and the investigation to nab the perpetrators is currently underway. More details on the FIR and the IPC sections under which the case is registered are still awaited.