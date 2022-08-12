Caught on camera: Man stabbed multiple times in Delhi’s posh Malviya Nagar
- The 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a group of men and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
A murder of a youth in a busy market in South Delhi’s posh Malviya Nagar locality on Thursday evening was caught on camera. The 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a group of men and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The victim was identified as Mayank Panwar. He was reportedly drinking with his friends at Qila Begumpur – less than a kilometre away from the Hauz Khas metro station – when he allegedly got into an argument with another group of men. As the argument heated up, Mayank and his friend were chased by the group. The accused then stabbed him to death in the busy market area.
In the video which is now widely being shared on social media, a man wearing white and blue t-shirt, seemingly Mayak, can be seen being chased by three men who then stabbed him multiple times. While some passersby watched in shock, others eventually came up to help.
This is the second such incident that took place in the national capital on Thursday. In the Wazirabad region of Delhi, a group of around 10 people attacked a teenager and a man around midnight.
According to media reports, a case has been filed against the accused and the investigation to nab the perpetrators is currently underway. More details on the FIR and the IPC sections under which the case is registered are still awaited.
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
Experts sceptical over implementation of Navi Mumbai’s new Development Plan
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published its very first proposed 250 pages Development Plan (DP) for the city. Its implementation will incur an expenditure of ₹10,589Cr wherein the mere cost of acquisition of the plots is projected at ₹1,764Cr. Prior to this, Navi Mumbai's development was done as per the plans determined by CIDCO. For further development as foreseen, NMMC has documented 924 plots, demand pending with CIDCO.
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
